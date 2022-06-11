ANDOVER

MAY 24

Theft. Gutters were stolen from a home in the 1300 block of 146th Lane. Some were removed from the house and others were stolen from the yard.

DENMARK TOWNSHIP

MAY 3

Suspicious activity. Authorities checking on a hunting complaint at Afton State Park, 6959 Peller Av. S., found a person with a large camera who was taking photos of birds.

EAST BETHEL

MAY 24

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a man shooting a gun in the air in the 20600 block of Jewell Street, setting up a perimeter and launching a drone. The man discharged the gun 40 more times before a negotiator talked him into surrendering. The man appeared impaired, was given a breath test and registered an alcohol-concentration reading of 0.298. The 25-year-old man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.

LAKE ELMO

MAY 6

Animal complaint. Three baby foxes, possibly with distemper, were reported in a backyard in the 8000 block of Hill Trail. The caller was told that a deputy would not dispatch them, based on the size and location of the animals, and to wait to see if their mother returned.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 15-21

Theft. A credit card and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle at Steve Michaud Park, 17100 Ipava Av.

LAUDERDALE

MAY 9

Fleeing in motor vehicle. Police spotted an individual known to have a revoked license driving a motorcycle in the area of Roselawn Avenue and Eustis Street. The driver failed to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign in the process. The police decided not to pursue. The case is pending.

MINNETRISTA

MAY 6

Child found. An officer met with the driver of a vehicle parked on Kings Point Road who said he had stopped because he saw a toddler alone on the road. He took the child, a 2-year-old boy, to his home nearby. The officer conducted a welfare check on the boy and gave his mother suggestions on ways to childproof her home.

NEW BRIGHTON

MAY 7

Theft. A window was shattered and a sonar fish finder taken from a vehicle in the 1400 block of 20th Avenue.

ORONO

MAY 8

Medical. Officers responded to a report of an unconscious 56-year-old man in the 4400 block of North Shore Drive. The caller, a 19-year-old woman, was performing CPR on him. She said they had both snorted pills that she believed were laced with fentanyl. Officers administered Narcan to the man, and both parties were taken to the hospital.

PRIOR LAKE

MAY 6

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old man was cited for minor consumption of alcohol at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RAMSEY

MAY 3

Check welfare. An officer responded to a request to check the welfare of a woman who was outside all day in the 15100 block of Quintana Court. The officer found the 48-year-old woman, who said she was rock hunting.

MAY 5

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a request from a resident for help in getting her parrot out of a tree in the 15300 block of Zuni Court NW. She was told about her options.

SHAKOPEE

MAY 11

Robbery. A 40-year-old man was arrested for robbery, burglary and theft in the 200 block of 4th Avenue.

MAY 18

Drugs. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Scott County warrants at Mr. Pig Stuff, 1561 1st Av. E.

WACONIA

MAY 11

Disorderly conduct. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, were cited for disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Community Drive.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.