CHAMPLIN

NOV. 5

Theft. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle in the 12300 block of Champlin Drive.

COLUMBUS

NOV. 16

Theft. Six catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at RV World, 14640 West Freeway Dr. NE.

DELLWOOD

OCT. 22

Suspicious person. A man was reported meditating near his car, parked on the shoulder in the 200 block of Dellwood Road. Authorities checked the area but did not locate the man or vehicle.

FRIDLEY

OCT. 11

Assist public. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call in the 5700 block of E. River Road NE. Officers found an intoxicated woman in the parking lot. The woman's daughter advised she would care for her and brought her back into their apartment.

HUGO

OCT. 20

Juvenile complaint. A deputy dispatched to a report of ding-dong ditchers in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue located a large group of juveniles who proceeded to blame each other for the activity. All were warned and advised to leave the area.

OCT. 21

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 4000 block of Education Drive reported a large number of discarded pills at the end of her driveway. No containers or packaging were found nearby. A deputy collected the nearly 200 capsules, some of which were identified as controlled substances, and disposed of them.

INDEPENDENCE

OCT. 18

Animal complaint. An officer responded to several reports of a horse running down Cty. Rd. 11. The horse was captured and a nearby homeowner agreed to keep it until its owner was found. The owner was located and claimed her horse.

JORDAN

OCT. 19

Harassment. A resident reported that her neighbor was yelling at her because she was using a leaf blower at her home on 3rd Street. An officer advised her of the harassment restraining order process.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 31-NOV. 6

Drunken driving. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop at Iberia Avenue and 202nd Street W.

LANDFALL

OCT. 19

Disturbance. A deputy responding to a disturbance in the 100 block of 5th Avenue separated two neighbors arguing about stray cats and sent them to their respective homes. They were advised to contact Public Works about the cats.

LAUDERDALE

OCT. 26

Theft. A resident in the 1800 block of Walnut Street reported apples had been taken from his tree.

MAPLE GROVE

OCT. 12

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a woodpecker stuck in the siding of a home in the 7400 block of Dallas Court N. The officer advised the homeowner to contact a professional.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 26

Theft. A rifle was stolen from an unlocked garage in the 1900 block of Rice Creek Road.

OCT. 28

Fraud. Someone tried to purchase items with a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.

NOWTHEN

NOV. 12

Theft. A UTV was stolen from property near Tiger Street NW. and 221st Avenue NW. The keys had been left in the ignition.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 27

Theft. An ice cream bar was reported stolen from Carlson Ace Hardware, 16281 Main Av.

RICHFIELD

NOV. 15

Fraud. Officers responded to a report of counterfeit currency at Subway, 1800 66th St. E. A 39-year-old man was arrested for attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 28

Drugs. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of Monarch Street.

VICTORIA

OCT. 21

Assault. A 24-year-old man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Steiger Lake Lane.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.