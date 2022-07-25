A Twin Cities man who robbed three banks in one month last year in different suburbs has been sentenced.

Michael T. Prall, 43, of Cottage Grove, was sentenced in U.S. District Court last week to 4 3⁄ 4 years in prison in connection with the three robberies that netted Prall slightly more than $7,900.

Chief District Judge Patrick Schiltz also ordered Prall to make full restitution and serve three years' supervised release.

Prall's defense argued in a pre-sentence filing for a four-year term, citing among other things the psychological impact on him from fetal alcohol syndrome. Prosecutors sought a five-year sentence.

Prall pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery but admitted to all three heists.

On Nov. 5, he took $2,558 from a teller at the U.S. Bank branch near W. 98th Street and Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington.

On Nov. 19, Prall robbed a Bremer Bank branch, in Woodbury near Woodbury and Commerce drives, of $4,589.

On Nov. 30, he took $775 from a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Cottage Grove just off Hwy. 61 near S. Jamaica Avenue.

Charges filed earlier in Washington County District Court but dismissed in lieu of the federal case alleged that Prall gave the Wells Fargo teller a note that read something like, "This is a robbery. Give me all the money in your drawer. You have 30 seconds, or I'll shoot you."

None of the charges say that Prall had a weapon with him during any of the robberies.

Prall was arrested on the same day as his final robbery, the federal charges continued. Law enforcement seized $802 that he had on him and a Brinks safe from his apartment, the charging document noted.