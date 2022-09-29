A Twin Cities man reportedly missing since the weekend has been found dead inside a car that went into a lake north of Brainerd, officials said.

The car was located at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in West Twin Lake along Hwy. 371 in Pequot Lakes, the State Patrol said.

Nicolas J. Engen, 26, of Blaine, was driving south on Hwy. 371 about 18 miles north of Brainerd, went off the road to the right into a ditch and rolled over into the lake, according to the patrol.

Jim Engen said on Facebook that his son was on his way to work Saturday morning when the crash occurred.

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang said his department was notified about Engen failing to report to work, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.

Klang said he went out Wednesday afternoon to look for Engen's car and saw tread marks near the lake. Soon after, divers from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office arrived and found the overturned vehicle about 30 to 35 feet from shore and in murky water 15 to 20 feet deep, the chief told the Dispatch.

Klang added that members of Engen's family, in the area to form a search effort, stopped at the scene after seeing responders there.