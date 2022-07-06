Justin Sutherland is facing a long road to recovery after a holiday weekend boating accident left him seriously injured.

The Handsome Hog chef was boating on the St. Croix River on July 3 when a wave knocked him from the vessel. According to a recounting of the incident on a Go Fund Me page, Sutherland had tried to grab his hat, which had blown off, while piloting the boat. When a wave hit, he fell into the water near the motor; his face and arms were struck by the propeller.

Reports of his injuries include many lacerations to his face and left arm, a broken arm and severely broken jaw. He's already had several surgeries, the post said, and will need several more. Doctors say his prognosis is good, although he'll remain hospitalized for some time.

"He is adding more character to the face we know and love, and the most important news, his beard is intact," read the post.

The accident came just days after Sutherland discussed a flurry of Minneapolis restaurant openings planned for the summer, including Northern Soul, the rooftop restaurant at Ties Lounge in downtown, and two Big E locations, his new egg sandwich-centric restaurants at the Moxy hotels.

Sutherland also serves as culinary director at the just-opened Noyes & Cutler as well as executive chef at Handsome Hog, both in St. Paul.

In addition to the restaurant work, Sutherland is known for his multiple television appearances, including hosting TruTV's "Fast Foodies," as a "Top Chef" contestant on Season 16, and a winner of the Food Network's "Iron Chef America."

At the time of the accident, Sutherland did not have health insurance. His family has pledged that any money raised beyond his medical needs and recovery will be donated to the nonprofits Sutherland has worked with and for in the past. The fundraiser was at nearly $54,000 in less than 12 hours.