Thursday, April 20

1. Bikini Kill: At last, the mighty trio from Olympia, Wash., that helped make the '90s riot-grrrl movement both a musical and sociopolitical success is coming our way on a reunion outing that started back in 2019. Frontwoman Kathleen Hanna and her "Rebel Girl"-cranking bandmates have been tearing through two dozen songs in under 90 minutes from throughout their original seven-year run at recent shows, all with plenty relevant still to say in the tunes and between them about current affairs. Here's hoping the all-ages admission policy gets a new generation of fans takes in this rare local appearance and not just Gen-Xers. Chicago's CB Radio Gorgeous opens. (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50 & up, axs.com)

2. Lizzy McAlpine: The Philadelphia singer-songwriter, 23, has been gaining traction with her "sad girl" songs, thanks to TikTok, NPR's Tiny Desk Concert and her "Hold On" featured on "Dear Edward" on Apple TV Plus. The stark tunes on her sophomore album, last year's "Five Seconds Flat," are detailed descriptions of relationships that have mostly let McAlpine down. But fans have her back. Tens of thousands of videos featuring a sped-up version of her doleful dream "Ceilings" — usually depicting girls in the rain — have garnered more than 235 million views. McAlpine impresses with the dark humor of "Doomsday" and the forlorn "Chemtrails," a salute to her late dad. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $29.50, axs.com)

3. Lewis Capaldi: The Scottish singer of the 2019 smash "Someone You Loved" is previewing his sophomore album, "Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent," due May 19, with what was intended as a making-of-the-album documentary on Netflix. But something happened during COVID-19, as the film "How I'm Feeling Now" illustrates. The 26-year-old is a complicated talent, a mix of self-deprecation and self-doubt who discovers he's suffering from Tourette syndrome and imposter syndrome. Besides the doc, Capaldi also has released three new emo pop songs, the best of which is a power ballad that is the movie's title track. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $37.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

4. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: South African cellist Abel Selaocoe's 2022 SPCO debut became one of the most talked-about classical concerts of the year, a boundary-busting combination of expert playing, singing, dancing and audience participation. He's now an SPCO artistic partner, beginning with a 75-minute intermission-less program that mixes his own compositions with Beethoven, Cristobal de Morales and Luciano Berio. (7:30 p.m. Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Mpls., also 8 p.m. Fri. Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata; 8 p.m. Sat. St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, free-$26, thespco.org.)

Also: Dave Pirner and his modern Soul Asylum lineup will mark the 30th anniversary Record Store Day LP issue of the band's 1993 "MTV Unplugged" performance with a similar show featuring keyboard legend Ivan Neville, strings and a choir (7:30 p.m. State Theatre, $43-$153); Colt Ford, known for the '10s hits "The High Life" and "Drivin' Around Song," arrives with his country/rap (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $27.50); arty, throbby British rock band Placebo plays its first Twin Cities gig in nine years touting a new album, "Never Let Me Go" (8 p.m. Fillmore, $35); Blazin' Blues and BBQ smokes with Left Lane Cruiser, Kent Burnside and Alexander Craig & the Lifters (7 p.m. Hook and Ladder, $20-$25); you can never get too much of the late R&B superstar Luther Vandross on his birthday weekend, which features Minnesota mainstays Jay Bee, LaMont Keten, Patty Lacy, Erica West, Kathleen Johnson and Cornisha Garmon (7 p.m., also 8 p.m. Fri. Crooners, $30-$45); Twin Cities crooner Wayne Anthony debuts his 17-piece Bellare Orchestra under the direction of Adi Yeshaya (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$45).

Friday, April 21

On the seventh anniversary of Prince's death, Paisley Park presents "A Night to Remember," a night of reflection with DJ Lenka Paris (7:30 p.m. Paisley Park, $150); jazz fusion standard bearers Spyro Gyra, which saxophonist Jay Beckenstein founded in 1974, returns with new keyboardist Chris Fischer, who joined just last month (6:30 & 8:30 p.m., also Sat., the Dakota, $30-$40); Willie West, the veteran New Orleans blues and soul man who settled in Minnesota after Hurricane Katrina, celebrates his new album, "The Soul Sessions" (4:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); frontman Chan Poling may be excited for the April 29 opening of his new musical, "The Defeat of Jesse James," at the History Theatre, but meanwhile he'll rock out once again with the beloved Suburbs, established in 1977, one of the Twin Cities best live bands, which released the impressive "Poets Party" in 2021; the Hang Ups, local pop vets of longstanding, open (8 p.m. First Avenue, $30-$35); romantic balladeers Los Temerarios join the line of Mexican groups playing Hennepin Ave theaters (8 p.m. State Theatre, $49-$249); Montreal's three-helmeted electronic band Black Tiger Sex Machine rev up the Armory (8 p.m., $42-$58).

Saturday, April 22

5. Record Store Day: Go for the records, stay for the live music. Or vice versa. Barely Brothers Records has the biggest live music lineup with, in order, Brian Murray, Charlie Parr, Matt Caflisch, Annie & the Bang Bang, Beebe Gallini and Boot Cut (noon-6 p.m.). Frank Randall and Paperbacks will perform at Hymie's (noon-2 p.m.). Strange Frequency and Living Waste rock Extreme Noise (2-4 p.m.). The Electric Fetus offers DJ sets by Jake Rudh, Meghan Kriedler, Dave Pirner and more (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), with a Husker Du "Tonite Longhorn" signing by Greg Norton (10:30 a.m.-noon). Norton will also be at Down in the Valley (2-4 p.m.), where a "mystery band" will play at 8 p.m. And there's a collector-centric RSD party later at the Uptown Ballentine VFW with Rich Mattson & the Northstars, the Silverteens and the Silent Treatment (8:30 p.m., $10-15)

6. Sunny Day Real Estate: One of the original bands that carried the "emo" brand — but also boasted elements of Fugazi hardcore, arty guitar noodling and two future Foo Fighters — the intense Seattle indie-rock group is performing together for the first time in 12 years and earning rather rapturous reviews. Frontman Jeremy Enigk, whose turn to religion in 1994 is often blamed for the band's demise, is back with the heyday lineup save for bassist Nate Mendel, who remains in the Foo. Similarly cult-loved Kansas rockers the Appleseed Cast open. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35-$45, axs.com)

7. Okee Dokee Brothers: They've navigated rivers, mountains, horse trails and winter for their thematic albums, and now the family-friendly Twin Cities-based folk duo — repeat favorites in the Grammys' kids-album category — head deep into the forest to meet a wonderland of furry and slimy characters for their newest collection, "Brambletown." As always, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing's inspired tunes are laced with sophisticated "adult" Americana instrumentation and wordplay and an all-ages appreciation of the outdoors. They've added a third release show on Sunday on top of Saturday's nearly sold-out pair. (11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sat., also 11 a.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $33, ordway.org)

8. Chase & Ovation: Even when Prince was alive, Twin Cities-based Tommy Chase and band were doing a tribute show and the Purple One didn't try to stop them. Imagine that. A tacit endorsement. Chase & Ovation have been going strong for 17 years, delivering the songs of Prince and the Time. Chase suggests Prince but never tries to imitate him. It's an entertaining show with treasured songs and an undying Paisley spirit. It seems appropriate that Chase & Ovation, regulars at Bunker's, commemorate the seventh anniversary of Prince's passing. (9:30 p.m. Bunker's, 761 N. Washington Ave., Mpls., $20, bunkersmusic.com)

Also: Soothing soul-folk songwriting hero Chastity Brown and her Americana-layered band squeeze in another local gig before a U.K. tour next month (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $20-$35); Malian musician Bassekoy Kouyote, a master of the lute-like West African instrument called the ngoni, played on Ali Farka Touré's final album and now tours with his own groovy group Ngoni Ba (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $27-$32); Rock the Yacht features what's left of lite-FM favorites Little River Band, Pablo Cruise and Firefall (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, $39-$59); the R Factor, the popular Twin Cities variety band, salutes Prince and the sounds of Minneapolis (8 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); "Stage Fright," a tribute to Bob Dylan and the Band, stars Twin Cities all-stars Dan Israel, Jon Herchert, Dave Russ and others (8:30 p.m. Hook and Ladder, $15-$25); the Gustavus Jazz Ensemble, a Gustavus Adolphus College group led by Dave Stamps and featuring vocalist Arya Menk, shows what they've learned (1 p.m. Crooners, $15-$25).

Sunday, April 23

9. Caroline Rose: From the first time they came around on tour with a band all wearing matching athletic track suits, this North Carolinian rocker has shown admirable exuberance jumping around on stage and on record, too. They have transitioned from garage-y power-pop to danceable synth-pop to a more serious and dramatic sound on her epic new album, "The Art of Forgetting," which includes the Bright Eyes-flavored single "Miami" and many other soaring and ambitious gut-wrenchers that should make for a powerful live show. (8 p.m. First Avenue, $26, axs.com)

10. The Jasper String Quartet: Arguably America's most celebrated string quartet to emerge in the 21st century, this foursome likes to balance old music with the very new. They'll do so at this Schubert Club Music in the Park Series concert, as a new work by Twin Cities-based composer Reinaldo Moya (with soprano Maria Brea) shares space on the program with Osvaldo Golijov and Beethoven's 15th Quartet. (4 p.m. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., St. Paul, $23-$33, Schubert.org)

Also: Organ master Booker T. Jones, the Rock Hall of Famer who has worked with everyone from Otis Redding and Elton John to Rancid and Drive-By Truckers, brings "Green Onions," "Born Under a Bad Sign" and more to downtown Minneapolis (6 & 8 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$55); Boston folk music favorite Ellis Paul is on tour celebrating his 30th year in the biz (7 p.m. Icehouse, $25-$30).

Monday, April 24

Swedish electronic artist Jonna Lee, aka Ionnalee and aka Iamamiwhoami, has toured as part of Röyksopp (8 p.m. Fine Line, $23-40, ); psychedelic and dramatic Twin Cities rocker Thomas Abban plays a makeup date for his concert canceled in February and tied to a new EP, "Deep Winter" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$20); Noah Ophoven-Baldwin is curating Icehouse's Monday Jazz series with guests Alone-a & Mitch Stahlmann plus Little Boat (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Tuesday, April 25

Psychedelic Australian jazz-rock band Hiatus Kaiyote once got an endorsement from Prince and has been sampled in Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper songs (8 p.m. First Avenue, $35); known from her unexpectedly popular "Tiny Desk Concert" cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up that Hill" in 2019, ethereal Los Angeles rocker Meg Myers is also now gaining atteniong with her new tribute song for freedom-seeking Iranian women, "Sophia <144>" (7:30 p.m. Fine Line, $25-$40); Nunnabove, the ambitious family pop-soul quartet from Woodbury, dropped a new video, "Sedated" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $12-$15).

Wednesday, April 26

Veteran jazz/R&B saxophonist Gerald Albright, known for his contributions on the hits "24/7" by Norman Brown and "Summer Horns" by Dave Koz, received a President's Lifetime Achievement Award from Joe Biden in 2021 (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$50); Delta Rae, the North Carolina Americana group featuring three Hölljes siblings, showcases its 2021 album, "The Dark," which followed 2020's "The Light" (8 p.m. Turf Club, $30).