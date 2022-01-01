Twin brothers were found dead Saturday in a burned home outside Duluth.

Terry and Jerry Rousse, 68, were found dead in their home in Canosia Township after a family friend notified authorities that attempts to contact the brothers in recent days had been unsuccessful, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

First responders went to the home about 12 miles northwest of Duluth around noon Saturday and discovered that the structure had suffered "considerable" fire and smoke damage from a fire in recent days that apparently had burned out on its own, the release said. The brothers were found dead inside.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the case is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.