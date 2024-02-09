'Tracker'

Networks have used the post-Super Bowl slot to launch some terrific shows, like "The Wonder Years" and "Homicide: Life on the Street." "Tracker" isn't in their league. The procedural stars "This Is Us" favorite Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a loner who racks up more miles than Michael Landon's angel in "Highway to Heaven," crisscrossing the country in search of missing people. The premise hinges on the idea that local law enforcement is too bone-headed to solve mysteries that Shaw wraps up in 50 minutes. He even finds time to romance a woman in every town before rumbling off in his Airstream to the next adventure. Viewers still swooning over Hartley's character in "This Is Us" may temporarily go along for the ride. But I suspect the crush won't last long. 9 p.m. Sunday, CBS (or immediately following Super Bowl coverage); then moves to regular 8 p.m. Sunday time slot)

'Stupid Pet Tricks'

David Letterman hands the baton off to Sarah Silverman at the start of this new series, dedicated solely to what was once a beloved segment on late-night TV. Silverman, who dresses like a mechanic at the world's cleanest auto-body shop, is an amiable host, but the "tricks" in the early episodes aren't really all that stupid — or spectacular. Drop-ins from famous humans like Judd Apatow aren't much help. Premieres 4 p.m. Sunday, then moves to 8 p.m. Mondays, TBS

Super Bowl alternatives

Those who don't give a hoot about either the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs can still find some intriguing viewing options. "Super Bowl LVIII Live From Bikini Bottom" (5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nickelodeon) will take in the game with SpongeBob Squarepants and his animated pals. Former Minnesota Viking Nate Burleson makes a guest appearance. For those who would rather root for cute dogs than sea creatures, there's "The Great American Rescue Bowl" (11 a.m. Sunday, Great American Family) and "Puppy Bowl XX" (1 p.m. Sunday, Animal Planet).

'The Daily Show'

It's exciting to hear that Jon Stewart is returning to anchor Monday editions of the series that made him a late-night legend. But it may only remind viewers that Comedy Central is still struggling to anoint a new host. The longer it takes the network to name a permanent replacement, the less likely "The Daily Show" will fully recover from Trevor Noah's departure. 10 p.m. Monday, Comedy Central



