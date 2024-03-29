'Steve!' (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces'

Those who have read the memoir "Born Standing Up" already know that Steve Martin is a calculating comic. There's a reason he stuck an arrow through his head. Part one of Morgan Neville's splendid documentary covers the same territory as the book, but now you can actually watch clips of the comedian plotting his goofy moves. The second chapter deals more with his later years and his quest to find happiness. It speeds all too quickly through the movies, but it's fun to see that his private interactions with Martin Short are just as entertaining as their interplay onstage. Anyone who considers comedy a craft will gobble up both parts. Apple TV+

'A Gentleman in Moscow'

It takes a lot to rattle Alexander Ilyich Rostov (Ewan McGregor), a Russian count imprisoned in a luxury hotel in the wake of the country's revolution. Sure, he gets all the wine he can consume and gets to hop in the sack with a movie star (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) every few years, but he can't step outside. Rostov deals with his situation with great fortitude and, eventually, humility. The limited series moves slowly, but McGregor makes it worth your time. Paramount+, 8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Road House'

I'm not sure why director Doug Liman felt compelled to remake the 1989 cheesy flick about a bouncer with a heart of gold, but I'm sure glad he did. A beefed-up Jake Gyllenhaal takes over for Patrick Swayze as a bar savior who beats up troublemakers, then gives them a lift to the hospital. Liman brings the same urgency to the action scenes that he did to "The Bourne Identity" and Ultimate Fighter Conor McGregor has a ball as the film's most formidable villain. Prime Video

'Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator'

Anyone who thinks our democracy is indestructible should check their world history. This three-part series uses second-rate dramatizations and first-rate commentary from giddy professors to show how Caesar dismantled a 500-year-old republic by applying political tactics not so different from the ones being used today. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT

'The Truth vs. Alex Jones'

Conspiracy theorists get a chance to voice their support for the "Infowars" host, but this documentary is squarely on the side of the Sandy Hook Elementary School parents who sued Jones for defamation. Director Dan Reed does a nice job of condensing four years of testimony. Max