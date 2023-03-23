'Succession'

The Roys are back trying to win daddy's love — and fortune — with bickering that makes the Ewings look like the Waltons. The insult fest, while still razor sharp, has gotten a bit tedious. But creator Jesse Armstrong drops a bombshell in the first four episodes that escalates the drama and reminds viewers that this is the final season. Armstrong could have easily extended the life of his Emmy-winning series another five years, but he's learned a lesson the Roys never have: Don't be greedy. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'CSI: Vegas'

"CSI" actors rarely are in the running for Emmys. The franchise's shows have always been more about procedure than performance. But don't be surprised if guest star Regina Taylor gets award attention. The "I'll Fly Away" standout is moving as the mother of a long-deceased child in this episode, co-written by series creator Anthony E. Zuiker. 9 p.m. March 30, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Reggie'

Reggie Jackson may be considered one of the most successful sluggers in baseball but he's still got a giant chip on his shoulder. This documentary does a superb job of showing why. His five World Series wins were often overshadowed by an Ali-like bravado, a risky personality trait for a Black athlete in the '70s. Jackson, who turns 77 in May, spends a considerable amount of time in the film looking back at the good times with fellow legends Hank Aaron and Julius Erving. But most of the film is dedicated to Mr. October's belief that he never got his proper due. By the end, you'll probably agree. Friday, Amazon Prime

'Mark Twain Prize for American Humor'

Adam Sandler may specialize in juvenile humor but he's a master of the craft. That's why he fully deserves to earn this prestigious award, joining the ranks of other "Saturday Night Live" veterans like Tina Fey and Eddie Murphy. The TV presentation, which used to air on PBS, consists of highlights from the March 19 ceremonies, including speeches from Chris Rock and Jennifer Aniston. 7 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'Great Expectations'

Screenwriter Steven Knight, who created "Peaky Blinders," doesn't tinker much with Charles Dickens' original soap opera, aside from adding curse words that might have earned a public flogging in the 19th century. Why mess with a good thing? The adventures of Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan determined to join the one-percenters, still resonates. Even those who consider classic literature to be an early Stephen King novel will get a kick out of the colorful villains like Miss Havisham, played by Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Sunday, Hulu

'Waco: American Apocalypse'

This three-part documentary gives you every reason to despise David Koresh, the cult leader at the heart of a 1993 standoff with law enforcement that resulted in the death of 76 of his followers. But director Tiller Russell is just as interested in criticizing government officials who behaved worse than Keystone Kops. The testimonials from survivors and negotiators who tried in vain to seek a peaceful outcome are heartbreaking. Netflix

'The Movement and the Madman'

This "American Experience" documentary dives deep into Richard Nixon's under-reported strategy into winning the Vietnam War, one in which he tried to convince the enemy that he was crazy enough to push the nuclear button. The plan fell apart, thanks largely to antiwar protesters. Director Stephen Talbot gets firsthand accounts from key members on both sides of conflict with a rich soundtrack that includes Bob Dylan classics. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'My Kind of Country'

The latest music competition series casts a wide net, recruiting a high number of contestants from India, South Africa and other countries far from Nashville. They're all trying to make it in a genre not known for diversity. Mentors include Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton, two of the few Black artists to become country stars. It's a noble effort — but kind of a tuneless one. You don't get to hear any full musical performances until the second half of the early episodes. Friday, Apple TV Plus