'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl'

Just when you're ready to strangle your kids for wanting to watch this 2021 blockbuster animated film again, here comes this delightful new special. Many of the movie's voice-over actors, including Stephanie Beatriz, re-create their roles for this in-person version from Los Angeles' celebrated venue. Kids will delight in hearing their favorite songs and seeing special effects like fake snow and giant puppets roaming the aisles. Parents will get a kick out of the colorful costumes — and the fact that they don't have to sit through the same cartoon for the umpteenth time. Disney Plus

'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over'

The main reason Warwick isn't in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is that too many voters think she's a softie. To detractors, she rocks about as hard as Barry Manilow. That may be true, but this loving documentary shows she's a rebel at heart. Director Dave Wooley plays the familiar songs, but he's just as interested in his subject's self-determination, exemplified by the way she stood up to racist policies on the road and became an early AIDS activist. She was so stubborn that she fought against recording some of her biggest hits. It's a fitting tribute, one that makes up for other slights. 8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'Paul T. Goldman'

Goldman uses this bizarre docuseries to share his midlife crisis, one that involves a mail-order bride, prostitution, a psychic and the mob. It's an incredulous tale. Maybe too incredulous. You're never quite sure whether Goldman and/or director Jason Woliner ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") is putting us on. Figuring out whether or not you're being had is the show's biggest draw. Debuts Sunday, Peacock

'2022: Back That Year Up'

Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, two of Hollywood's busiest comics, take time to reflect in this giggle fest that features appearances from Terry Crews, Amber Ruffin and Quinta Brunson. The jokes and clips are second-rate but the stars are having too much fun to care. Peacock

'The Lie Detector'

If you want to learn how a polygraph works, read a textbook. If you want to know the pioneers who came up with the contraption, check out this latest "American Experience." Director Rob Rapley focuses on the three fascinating inventors, one of whom would go on to create Wonder Woman, whose egos and jealousies kept them at war. Astute viewers will recognize the voice of narrator Andre Braugher, who played human lie detector Frank Pembleton on "Homicide: Life on the Street." 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Will Trent'

The latest network cop procedural is fairly standard stuff, with the title character (Ramon Rodriguez) staying one step ahead of the suspects and his colleagues. But the tone elevates Erika Christensen. The former "Parenthood" star is terrific as Angie Polaski, an undercover cop dealing with drug addiction and a broken childhood. You'll wonder why the series isn't all about her. 9 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'This Place Rules'

Andrew Callaghan has been described as a gonzo journalist, but he's really more of a comedian who tries getting laughs by recording his "victims" as they're hoisted by their own petard. In his directorial debut, Callaghan hits the road in the months leading up to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, allowing extremists from both sides of the political divide to spew nonsense, often with the kind of vitriol that would make a Bond villain shudder. In the documentary's most chilling moment, he befriends a family that's raising its kids to be racists. In the end, it's all more scary than hilarious. 10 p.m. Friday, HBO

'Chelsea Handler: Revolution'

In her past few comedy outings, this talented comic has taken some fascinating chances, going deeper than she ever has before. "Revolution," taped at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, finds her returning to her old ways, which means a lot of nasty commentary about men and celebrating her fame, boasting without a drop of humility about vacationing in Whistler, British Columbia, and living in a mansion. There's a sweet love letter near the end to fellow comic Jo Koy, who also directed the special, even though the couple split up between the taping and the premiere. Netflix