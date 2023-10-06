'Moonlighting'

Yippee ki-yay, TV lovers! The '80s series that made Bruce Willis a star is finally available for streaming. After an agonizing wait, all 67 episodes of this classic rom-com have been re-mastered so a whole new generation can see that "Gilmore Girls" didn't invent fast-paced, witty conversation. If anything, creator Glenn Gordon Caron was taking a page from early sitcoms like "The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show," in which characters routinely broke the fourth wall, and screwball comedies like "His Girl Friday," in which you get 23 insults a minute. It's a reminder that Willis and Cybill Shepherd were one of the all-time great sparring partners. Hulu

'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'

William Friedkin was famous for the complex action scenes in "The French Connection" and "To Live and Die in L.A." So his final project is a bit of a surprise. Like the 1954 film, featuring a very vulnerable Humphrey Bogart, it's based on Herman Wouk's novel. But this adaptation takes place almost entirely in a courtroom, with Jason Clarke taking center stage as a military lawyer trying to clear his client of mutiny charges. The limited setting — and modest camera work — never robs the film of its drama, proof you don't need car chases to create nail-biting tension. 8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'The Mill'

Here's another example of how effective a one-room thriller can be. Lil Rel Howery plays a manager who wakes up in an open-air cell where he's sentenced to turn a grist mill in order to survive. Howery, who has transitioned from stand-up to drama as well as anyone, spends much of the film playing off mysterious voices from intercoms and vents. It'll remind you of a "Twilight Zone" episode — but with lots of swearing. Monday, Hulu

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

This short film, as well as its three companion pieces, gives talent like Ben Kingsley and Benedict Cumberbatch a chance to read Roald Dahl stories with "illustrations" from director Wes Anderson. The tales are slight in nature and lack tidy endings. But fans of Dahl and Anderson will be as giddy as kids in a chocolate factory. Netflix

'Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover'

This "Frontline" episode provides plenty of background on the controversial billionaire. But it's more interested in examining issues of censorship with journalist James Jacoby asking lots of thought-provoking questions. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT