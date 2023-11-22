See more of the story

Here are the 45 Turkey of the Year "winners" who preceded this year's "winner." The Turkey was thought to have been retired in 2017. The Authentic Turkey, a one-year wonder, made an appearance the next year before The Turkey Chairman again sought to retire the honor in 2019. But the pandemic arrived in 2020 and with it came a call for the Turkey's return. That year's winner took a prize known as the Turkey Revived Under Mandate by Public, or TRUMP Award. History will remember them all as Turkeys, however, by any name:

In the Star Tribune (35 years of "winners")

2022: Herschel Walker, ex-Viking and defeated U.S. Senate candidate

2021: Gersson Rosas, former Timberwolves executive

2020: Mark Coyle, Gophers

2019: (The End … or so we thought.)

2018: P.J. Fleck, Gophers

2017: Patrick Reusse, Turkey Chairman

2016: Men's Athletics at the University of Minnesota

2015: The Grim Reaper

2014: 25 Years of the Timberwolves

2013: Terry Ryan, Twins

2012: Tubby Smith, Gophers

2011: Zygi Wilf, Vikings

2010: Brett Favre, Vikings

2009: Tim Brewster, Gophers

2008: Marian Gaborik, Wild

2007: Charlie Weis, Notre Dame

2006: Pam Borton, Gophers

2005: Bob Naegele, Wild

2004: Red McCombs, Vikings

2003: Glen Mason, Gophers

2002: Kevin McHale and Flip Saunders, Wolves

2001: Randy Moss and Cris Carter, Vikings

2000: Jesse Ventura, Minnesota governor

1999: Clem Haskins, Gophers (vacated!)

1998: Carl Pohlad, Twins

1997: Dennis Green, Vikings

1996: Kerri Strug, Olympian

1995: Warren Moon, Vikings

1994: Jack McCloskey, Wolves

1993: Norm Green, North Stars

1992: 25 Years of Gophers football

1991: Chris Doleman, Vikings

1990: Kent Hrbek, Twins

1989: Mike Lynn, Vikings

1988: Lou Nanne, North Stars

In the Pioneer Press (10 "winners")

1987: Carl Pohlad, Twins

1986: Dr. Kenneth Keller, U of M president

1985: Lou Holtz, Gophers

1984: Les Steckel, Vikings

1983: Paul Giel, Gophers

1982: Billy Martin, A's/Yankees

1981: George Steinbrenner, Yankees

1980: Bobby Knight, Indiana

1979: NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle; MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn

1978: Woody Hayes, Ohio State