STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored his first goal of the season in overtime and picked up an assist.
2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger had a pair of goals, including one on the power play that tied the game at 4.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger assisted on two goals, including Kaprizov's game-winner.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Wins by the Wild in three overtime games.
3 Goals by the Senators in 5 minutes, 36 seconds in the second period.
200 Even-strength points for Wild captain Jared Spurgeon after he assisted on Foligno's goal.