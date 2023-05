Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Impact Player

Michael Conforto, Giants

Right fielder hit a second homer in as many nights, this one a two-run shot in the seventh inning that gave the Giants a 4-3 lead they'd never lose.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Walks by Twins pitchers in the sixth inning, including two with the bases loaded.

23 Byron Buxton's career-best on-base streak, dating to April 25.

10 The 24-24 Giants' comeback victories this season.