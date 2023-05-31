TUESDAY
BASeball
CLASS 4A
Section 6
• Edina 7, Minneapolis Southwest 5
• Hopkins 12, Minneapolis Washburn 2
• St. Louis Park 8, Minneapolis South 3
• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Austin 10, Faribault 7
• Byron 8, Red Wing 2
• Northfield 7, Stewartville 2
• Winona 5, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 10, St. Paul Johnson 0
• North St. Paul 15, St. Paul Como Park 0
• St. Anthony 10, St. Paul Harding 2
Section 5
• Big Lake 5, Becker 4
• St. Francis 6, Fridley 5
• Zimmerman 6, Princeton 4
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Cooper 0
• Delano 9, Minneapolis Edison 1
• Mound Westonka 11, Hutchinson 9
• Orono 10, DeLaSalle 5
Section 7
• Duluth Denfeld 5, Chisago Lakes 1
• Grand Rapids 8, Cloquet 7
• North Branch 5, Hibbing 3
Section 8
• Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Little Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 4
• Rocori 12, Willmar 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Chatfield 8, Dover-Eyota 3
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 1, Lake Crystal-WM 0
• Le Sueur-Henderson 1, Waseca 0
• Tri-City United 6, Sibley East 4
Section 3
• Luverne 2, Paynesville 1
• New London-Spicer 2, Morris/C-A 1
Section 4
• Blake 12, Concordia Academy 9
• Eagle Ridge/UC 9, Minnehaha Acad. 5
• St. Agnes 6, LMAC 4
• St. Croix Prep 4, Nova Classical 1
Section 5
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, SW Christian 1
• Holy Family 2, Breck 1
• Litchfield 10, Rockford 1
• Norwood YA 9, Dassel-Cokato 4
Section 6
• Foley 6, Spectrum 2
• Holdingford 3, Annandale 1
• Pillager 4, Royalton 1
• Staples-Motley 9, Wadena-DC 5
Section 7
First round
• Duluth Marshall 11, Rush City 0
• Esko 12, Two Harbors 1
• Int. Falls 7, Pequot Lakes 5
• Mesabi East 7, Moose Lake/WR 6
• Mora 2, Aitkin 1
• Pine City 10, Milaca 0
• Proctor 7, Greenway/N-K 3
• Rock Ridge 11, Crosby-Ironton 2
Second round
• Esko 10, Mora 0
• Pine City 10, Int. Falls 3
Section 8
• Dilworth-G-F 2, Hawley 1
• Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1
• Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0
• Thief River Falls 10, Warroad 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• New Ulm Cathedral 4, Madelia 3
• Sleepy Eye 10, Martin Co. West 0
Section 3
• Lakeview 8, Dawson-Boyd 7
• Yellow Medicine East 4, Tracy-M-B 2
Section 4
• Lester Prairie 18, Trinity 4
• New Life Academy 9, Legacy Christian 0
• Randolph 7, Heritage Christian 0
• West Lutheran 3, Mayer Lutheran 0
Section 5
• Hinckley-Finlayson 10, McGregor 0
• Pine River-Backus 10, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Section 6
• Belgrade-B-E 11, St. John's Prep 0
• Border West 8, Hancock 1
• Kerkhoven-M-S 19, Ortonville 2
• Parkers Prairie 19, Ashby 1
• Upsala/Swanville 3, Benson 0
Section 7
First round
• Cook County 8, North Woods 2
• Ely 12, Carlton-Wrenshall 2
• Deer River 7, Cromwell-Wright 5
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 9, Littlefork-BF 7
• Silver Bay 6, Chisholm 1
Second round
• Barnum 19, Silver Bay 9
• Cherry 10, Cook County 0
• South Ridge 15, Deer River 1
Section 8
• Red Lake County 15, Fertile-Beltrami 8
• Sacred Heart 2, Badger/G-MR 1
• West Marshall 6, Kittson Co. Central 1
GOLF • BOYS
GRAND PREVIEW
At Grand National G.C.
• St. Michael-Albertville 294, Elk River 296, Anoka 305, Andover and Princeton 316, Monticello and Duluth East 322, St. Francis 335, Cambridge-Isanti 337, Milaca 346, Big Lake 354, Legacy Christian 360, Zimmerman 363. Medalist (par 72): Ben Mertz, Duluth East, 71.
GOLF • GIRLS
GRAND PREVIEW
At Grand National G.C.
• Elk River 329, St. Michael-Albertville 343, Legacy Christian 346, Andover 352, Anoka 374, Duluth East 402, St. Francis 416. Medalist (par 72): Abigail Labrador, St. Micheal-Albertville, 70.
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 1
Play-in
• Lakeville South 12, Owatonna 8
SECTION 2
First round
• Buffalo 22, Hutchinson 1
• Chaska 16, Delano/Rockford 8
• Minnetonka 24, SW Christian/Jordan 0
• Mound Westonka 12, Holy Family 7
SECTION 3
First round
• Hastings 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 8
SECTION 5
Play-in
• Breck 12, Osseo/Park Center 3
SECTION 7
First round
• Andover 12, Forest Lake 11
• Champlin Park 13, SpLP/Coon Rapids 5
• Herm./Proctor 10, GR/Greenway 9
• Park of C.G. 19, Simley 2
Lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 1
First round
• Mankato 9, Northfield 6
• Roch. Mayo 17, Roch. JM/Lourdes 12
SECTION 2
First round
• Chaska 14, Waconia 3
• Hutchinson 14, Mound Westonka 4
• Shakopee 13, Delano/Rockford 8
• SW Christian 17, Holy Family 4
SECTION 3
First round
• Hastings 14, St. Paul/Two Rivers 8
• Visitation 16, St. Paul Academy 3
SECTION 5
First round
• Breck 14, Osseo/Park Center 4
• Rogers 14, St. Louis Park 4
SECTION 6
Play-in
• AV/Burnsville 18, Minneapolis 0
SECTION 7
First round
• Anoka 12, Blaine 11
• Forest Lake 19, Coon Rapids 1
• Spring Lake Park 16, Duluth 13
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 4, Northfield 2
• Lakeville North 4, Owatonna 3
Section 2
• Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 1
• Shakopee 6, Bloomington Jefferson 1
• Eden Prairie 4, Bloom. Jefferson 3
Section 3
• East Ridge 1, Eagan 0
• Rosemount 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1
Section 4
• North St. Paul 12, Woodbury 6
• White Bear Lake 11, Stillwater 0
Section 5
• Spring Lake Park 3, Champlin Park 0
Section 6
• Armstrong 12, Wayzata 5
• Hopkins 2, Armstrong 1
Section 7
• Anoka 6, Blaine 3
Section 8
• Elk River 8, Sartell-St. Stephen 5
• Moorhead 12, St. Cloud 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 6, Brainerd 4
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Byron 5, Winona 3
• Byron 5, Stewartville 1
• Stewartville 9, Kasson-Mantorville 4
Section 2
• New Prague 11, Mankato West 0
Section 3
• Simley 10, Bloom. Kennedy 4
• Two Rivers 2, Holy Angels 0
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 8, St. Paul Academy 1
• St. Anthony 4, Hill-Murray 2
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, Hutchinson 2
• DeLaSalle 4, Mound Westonka 1
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 10, North Branch 0
• Grand Rapids 8, Hermantown 7
• North Branch 7, Grand Rapids 3
Section 8
• Little Falls 7, Alexandria 5
• Rocori 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Little Falls 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• La Crescent-Hokah 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4
• St. Charles 8, Dover-Eyota 1
Section 2
• New Ulm 5, Belle Plaine 4
• New Ulm 1, Fairmont 0
Section 3
• Morris Area/C-A 4, Dassel-Cokato 2
• Pipestone 11, Jackson Co. Central 4
Section 4
• Mounds Park Acad. 17, St. Croix Prep 2
Section 5
• Maranatha 3, Annandale 1
• Glencoe-SL 5, Annandale 4
• Watertown-Mayer 4, Glencoe-SL 3
Section 6
• Kimball 7, Albany 3
• Melrose 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
• Kimball 5, Melrose 1
Section 7
• Esko 13, Greenway/N-K 6
• Esko 12, Rush City 10, 9 inn.
• Proctor 5, Rock Ridge 1
• Rock Ridge 16, Esko 3
• Rush City 10, Int. Falls 1
Section 8
• Breckenridge 4, Thief River Falls 2
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Bethlehem Acad. 1, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
• Hayfield 5, Southland 3
• Hayfield 13, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
Section 2
• New Ulm Cathedral 6, Springfield 1
• Springfield 2, Cleveland 0
Section 3
• Edgerton/SWMC 5, Kerkhoven-M-S 1
• Wabasso 6, Russell-T-R 5
• Wabasso 9, Kerkhove-M-S 8
Section 4
• West Lutheran 1, PACT 0
Section 6
• Browerville 8, Clinton-G-B 7
• Browerville 6, Parkers Prairie 2
• Parkers Prairie 6, Lake Park-Audubon 3
• Upsala 3, Wheaton/H-N 0
Section 7
• Cherry 1, Barnum 0
• Moose Lake-WR 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 1
• Silver Bay 2, Carlton 0
• Silver Bay 4, Cherry 2
• Silver Bay 8, South Ridge 7
Section 8
• Badger/G-MR 5, Red Lake Falls 4
• East Polk 2, Mahnomen/Waubun 1
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 6
Singles championship
• Max Sampson, Mora, def. Aidan Schlichting, Totino-Grace, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles championship
• Jonah Wendt/Gavin Gross, Foley, def. Madox Balmer/Jonah Smart, Mora, 6-1, 6-2.
SCHEDULE
STATE TOURNAMENTS
• Adapted softball: Friday and Saturday.
• Baseball: June 13-17.
• Clay Target: June 23.
• Golf: June 13-14.
• Lacrosse: June 13-17.
• Softball: June 8-9.
• Synchronized swimming: June 10.
• Boy's tennis: June 6-9.
• Track and field: June 8-10.