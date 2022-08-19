A pup based at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is a finalist for the Transportation Security Administration's Cutest Canine contest.

Eebbers, an 11-year-old Vizsla/Labrador mix who works at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) with his handler/human, Jeannie, is one of four finalists in this year's contest.

The public is invited to vote in round one on Friday and Saturday for their favorite doggo on social media. If Eebbers advances, the public can vote for him again in the final round of online voting Tuesday and Wednesday.

The public can vote for their favorite canine on TSA's social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

The winner will be announced by TSA on Aug. 26, which is also National Dog Day.

Eebbers, who has been working at MSP since 2015, is the oldest dog currently working in TSA's canine program. He's slated to retire later this summer.

He loves squeaky toys, apples, going for swims in Minnesota's lakes, and, helping keep people safe at the airport, according to TSA. Throughout his career, he has assisted with security for two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, an NCAA National Championship Football game, and the Indianapolis 500.

TSA says canines like Eebbers are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials using their keen sense of smell in busy transportation environments. Canines are also trained to work in mass transit, commuter rail and maritime settings.

TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.

Eebbers is facing off against Messi, a Yellow Lab, and Ava, a German Shorthaired Pointer, both based at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and Tom-Magnum, a German Shorthaired Pointer who works at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.