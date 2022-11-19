It took just one snap for observers to become concerned about Patrick Peterson. The first snap of the season.

Green Bay receiver Christian Watson blew by Peterson on a go route on the first play of Week 1, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers lofted the ball into his hands for what should have been a 75-yard haymaker to start the season. Fortunately for Peterson and the Vikings, Watson dropped the football as if it were FTX cryptocurrency.

Those speculating that the 32-year-old Peterson had lost a step, or more, had fresh fodder. Was this the way the year was going to go?

We have arrived at Week 11 of the regular season, and there's enough evidence to safely claim that the man is far from washed up.

In fact, it can be argued that Peterson is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Peterson is coming off perhaps his best game of the season on Sunday when he picked off two passes thrown by Josh Allen and dropped knowledge bombs all over the field in the Vikings' improbable comeback from 17 points down to defeat the Bills at Orchard Park. His defensive rating of 82.4, according to Pro Football Focus, was his third-highest of the season. His coverage rating of 91.2 was his best of the year.

His first interception on Sunday showed how Peterson takes advantage of a situation. Peterson was tracking Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie across the end zone when Allen began to roll to his right. Peterson recognized it and knew that once a quarterback leaves the pocket he can shove McKenzie out of bounds, so he did. McKenzie was effectively eliminated from the play because he can't come back in bounds and be the first one to touch the ball.

Now it's 10 men versus 11, and Peterson just sat in the corner of the end zone and jumped in front of tight end Dawson Knox when Allen fired a pass in that direction. Peterson returned the pick 39 yards.

So what if Peterson has lost a step? It was quite a step to start with, as he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2011 combine while adding a 38-inch vertical that had front offices drooling. Even if he's a tad slower, savvy covers up for it. It is entertaining to watch a professional work his craft when his physical gifts are enhanced by preparation and self-scouting. That's what the Vikings currently are getting out of Peterson.

The light bulb goes off differently for each player, but Peterson remembers when his experience really became an asset.

"Probably around after Year 5, I believe that's when the game just slowed down for me tremendously," Peterson said. "Just because I started to understand that, at the end of the day, every offense is running the same stuff, they're just dressing it up differently. As I got older in the league — teams are copycats — whatever a team hurt you with before, they are going to try to see if you fixed that."

Diagnosing plays and being in the right position has served Peterson well this season. His three interceptions are tied for the second most of his career. His eight pass breakups are a career high. Quarterbacks have just a 63.4 passer rating against him. According to PFF, his player grade of 81 is sixth among cornerbacks and is the second highest of his career. Peterson's effectiveness, if he can maintain it, will put him in the conversation for Pro Bowl recognition. He's done so while adapting to more of a zone scheme after forging his reputation as one of the best press corners in the game.

Peterson sets an excellent example to the younger cornerbacks on the roster, especially Cam Dantzler before he landed on injured reserve. Peterson has had a hand — and mind — in helping the Vikings to an 8-1 record and navigating an obstacle course of opposing receivers that recently included Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Hopkins, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. And here comes CeeDee Lamb, who leads the Cowboys in receiving.

Lamb will be the next receiver to see firsthand that Peterson still has it.