Two things you can count on seeing in Duluth every summer: an influx of Twin Citians under-dressed for the cold harbor air, and an ultra-warm outdoor homecoming concert from Trampled by Turtles.

Tickets for the acoustic sextet's 2024 return to Bayfront Festival Park — scheduled Saturday, July 6 — go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via axs.com starting at $45. Rollicking Indiana rock band Houndmouth of "Sedona" fame will make the trip north to open.

Trampled celebrated their 20th anniversary last July at Bayfront, down shore from Sir Benedict's Tavern where they had their first gig. They've been performing at the scenic waterfront park every year except the COVID years since 2013, with First Avenue and Rose Presents for promoters. Recent years have consistently sold out well in advance.

Fresh off playing their first-ever stadium gig last weekend opening for pal Zach Bryan at San Diego's Petco Park, the Trampled crew already has an impressive slate of 2024 gigs lined up before and after the Bayfront show. Other stops include arena dates around the country with Turnpike Troubadours, a slot at California's Stagecoach Festival (aka the twangy Coachella) and another headlining set at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater (July 11).

New tunes should be trickling into the Trampled sets this year. After wrapping tour dates this fall, the band headed back to Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls last month to record their follow-up to 2022's Jeff Tweedy-produced album "Alpenglow."

In the meantime, Trampled's electric offshoot band Dead Man Winter — led by singer/guitarist Dave Simonett with bassist Tim Saxhaug — is returning to the stage for two gigs Jan. 19 at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids, Minn., and Jan. 20 at St. Paul's Turf Club.