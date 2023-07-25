Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

More of the specially designed chairs built to help people with disabilities hit trails where normal wheelchairs struggle will be available at more Minnesota state parks beginning next week.

Five of the rugged Action Trackchairs with their tank-like rolling treads have been usable at five parks until now to a winning response from the public, said parks and trails consultant Jamie McBride.

"It was a love fest, honestly," he said.

Now, eight more, with upgrades gleaned from feedback, will become available at eight other parks across the state next week.

Thus far, thankful visitors say the chairs have brought them new independence. Some also have been able to explore trails in a way that they haven't as a family before because of their disabilities. No longer are they limited, or left to wait while others go off to explore.

"That was one of the key things we were hoping for," he said.

On average, across parks, the chairs were reserved three to four days a week last summer.

Where are the chairs going

The plan now is to fan out individual chairs across more of the state.

These parks will get trackchairs:

Ft. Snelling (St. Paul)

Frontenac

McCarthy Beach (Side Lake)

Itasca (Park Rapids)

Lake Carlos (Carlos)

Split Rock Lighthouse (Two Harbors area)

Father Hennepin (Isle)

and Blue Mounds (Luverne).

The original five chairs are at Camden (Lynd, Minn.); Myre-Big Island (Albert Lea); Maplewood (Pelican Rapids); Crow Wing (Brainerd); and Bemidji state parks.

When can the public use them

The goal is to have the new chairs ready to use Aug. 1, McBride said.

He will be out this week at various parks, including testing the chairs on the trails recommended by park staff.

Some parks might do a soft launch as they get comfortable handling reservations and orienting users. For now, the public will continue to call individual park offices to reserve chairs. Trackchairs can get reserved for a full day. In some cases, overnight for campers. McBride said the public can begin making reservations.

Why the locations?

The expansion to the metro and outstate — across Minnesota — was intentional.

"When we started this program … we started getting requests for chairs at sites almost everywhere out there," he said.

While proximity to population centers was considered, McBride said people's travels were paramount, too. Also factors: if a park had suitable trails and terrain; if a park could accommodate proper storage near a trailhead; and whether the designated trails had access to some of a park's main attractions.

"We want to be able to have them spread across state so that when people want to travel they can find an opportunity for this kind of recreation," he added.

The new chairs are an upgrade

The new Action Trackchairs were adapted after user feedback. For example, the chairs currently in use have a joystick mounted for operation, assuming righthand use. McBride said the new chairs are usable with either hand, and make it easier for someone assisting a visitor to guide it, too. The first-year chairs will get retrofitted.

Storage has improved, too. The new chairs have a rear-mounted rack for strapping belongings. The original pockets were too small. The chairs also have lights.

"We heard some things that would make things better," McBride said.

Made in Minnesota

The Action Trackchairs are made by Action Manufacturing in Marshall. The originals were $14,500. The new ones cost $15,900 apiece. All are paid for from the parks and trails operating budget.

McBride said the trend in trackchair availability dovetails with the DNR's commitment to improved accessibility at state park and recreation areas. More chairs in more parks are possible. Funding would come from the millions in new operating money designated for outdoor use after this year's legislative session.

"We will be ready to expand again if we see the same level of success," he said.