Jose Berrios will face his former teammates for the second time in six days as he starts for the Blue Jays tonight (6:40, BSN) against the Twins at Target Field.

Berrios (12-8, 3.45) will face Twins rookie righthander Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.34). Berrios won on Sunday in Toronto.

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

George Springer, CF

Marcus Semien, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Bo Bichette, SS

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Alejandro Kirk, DH

Corey Dickerson, LF

Santiago Espinal, 3B

Reese McGuire, C

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Josh Donaldson, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Nick Gordon, LF

Brent Rooker, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS