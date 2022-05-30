Minnesota is bracing for an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including the potential for tornadoes, Memorial Day afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service was keeping a close eye on the state, particularly west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The agency said hail potentially as large as 2 inches, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain and flooding were possible.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for a broad region of central and southern Minnesota east to the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin and as far south as Watonwan and Blue Earth counties.

A tornado touchdown was confirmed in western Minnesota and was headed east toward Alexandria, the Weather Service said. The National Weather Service received the report of tornado damage from Forada, in Douglas County.

Also in western Minnesota, Willmar, Montevideo and Clara City were under a severe thunderstorm warning packing gusts up to 70 mph. That warning was set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

Storms were expected to weaken as they move into west-central Wisconsin, the weather service said.