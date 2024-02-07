Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The deadline for nominations for the Star Tribune's Top Workplaces program has been extended until March 8.

Anyone can nominate a company with more than 50 employees in Minnesota for the program. Either go to startribune.com/nominate or call 612-605-3306.

So far, more than 350 companies have signed up to participate in this year's program, which is the 15th year the Star Tribune has partnered with Pennsylvania company Energage to rank companies based on workplace culture.

The Top Workplaces designation, according to Energage, recognizes companies that "prioritize a people-centered culture."

Nominees must agree to have their employees take a 24-question survey by the end of March.

The Energage surveys cover seven areas, including these organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause:

• Alignment: Where the company is headed, its values, cooperation.

• Effectiveness: Doing things well, sharing different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas.

• Connection: Employees feel appreciated, that their work is meaningful.

• My manager: Cares about concerns, helps me learn and grow. In addition, the survey asks employees about other factors:

• Employee engagement: Loyalty, motivation and referral of the company to others.

• Leader: Confidence in company leadership.

• The basics: Pay, benefits, flexibility.

A special section showcasing the 2023 Top Workplaces winners will be produced in June, and a luncheon will be held to honor the winners.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

Last year, 415 companies participated in the surveys, and the program recognized 323, including 200 ranked companies.



