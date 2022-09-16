Marcus King

With a pre-pandemic schedule of 200 shows a year and albums produced by Warren Haynes and Dan Auerbach (including this year's strikingly taut "Young Blood"), this baby-faced bluesman has built a sizable following and burgeoning reputation. The singer-guitarist doesn't break new ground, but his energetic, gritty approach does justice to the blues-rock trail paved by early ZZ Top, Paul Rodgers and Gov't Mule. (Sept. 25, Palace Theatre, $37.50 and up, axs.com.)

Jack Harlow

After garnering huge TikTok play and radio spins with his breathy hit "First Class" and his Lil Nas X collaboration "Industry Baby," the 24-year-old rapper from Louisville, Ky., is stepping out on his first major headlining tour. His recent stint co-hosting MTV's VMAs suggests he should be a lot of fun. We'll see if he's any good. (Sept. 30, the Armory, Mpls., $97-$212, ticketmaster.com.)

Ringo Starr

At 82, he is still drumming, advocating for peace and love, and singing Beatles songs with His All-Starr Band, which includes Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, and Edgar Winter. This live oldies jukebox with a real live Beatle is always a treat. (Oct. 2, Mystic Lake Casino, $89 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

Chris Stapleton

His electrifying set opening for George Strait at U.S. Bank Stadium last fall just whet appetites for a full-blown Stapleton concert. The award-grabbing singer-songwriter-guitarist crafts songs of depth and soul, while musically embracing everything from stone country and Southern soul to hard rock and heavy blues with equal authority. With blues-rock rabble-rouser Elle King and Morgan Wade, whose debut, the heavy issues-oriented "Reckless," was one of the best country albums of 2021. (Oct. 7, Xcel Energy Center, $85 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

Lizzo

A decade since first bursting onto the stage at 7th St. Entry and the Triple Rock, the irrepressible hip-hop megastar returns to her former hometown on her first U.S. arena-headlining tour. Last year's vibrant Treasure Island amphitheater show proved she's ready for such big gigs. Her latest hit, "About Damn Time," and the rest of her fun, hopeful new album "Special" remind us she's just as the title says. (Oct. 11, Xcel Energy Center, $65-$195, ticketmaster.com.)

Manhattan Transfer

This Grammy-winning jazz vocal institution is celebrating its 50th anniversary — and final extensive tour. The quartet made jazzy vocal harmonies cool again, by reimagining "Birdland," "Route 66" and other tunes into hits again. With original members Alan Paul and Janis Siegel and longtimer Cheryl Bentyne plus Trist Curless (who replaced the late founder Tim Hauser in 2014), we get to be among the first to say goodbye, in the fourth show on the tour. (Oct. 12, State Theatre, $44 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

Maren Morris

Never afraid to speak her mind on social media, in interviews or songs, she often bucks the conservative mores and aesthetic of Nashville but still manages to score country hits and collect awards. "The Bones" was a big prize-winning chart-topper, "Chasing After You" was a hit duet with hubby Ryan Hurd and this year's "Circles Around This Town" drove fans to streaming services. Never one to stay in her lane, Morris recently released another single with Grammy-winning Zedd, "Make You Say." (Oct. 21 the Armory, $45 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

Santigold

After a six-year hiatus dedicated to kids and self-care, the Philadelphia-reared, globally inspired electronic singer-rapper is finally coming back to town again touting a new LP, "Spirituals." What we've heard so far sounds like gold, with "High Priestess" a wicked, tongue-twisty jam on par with her 2012 classic "Disparate Youth." (Oct. 25, Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $35-$60, axs.com.)

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane's Addiction

Both of these late-'80s alt-rock units are returning to the road with more of their heyday-era members in tow. Guitarist James Iha has been a Pumpkin again since 2018, while bassist Eric Avery just rejoined Jane's. The latter band might be the bigger draw because its last Twin Cities show was the notoriously overcrowded Brick nightclub opening gig way back in 2012. (Nov. 4, Xcel Energy Center, $45-$646, ticketmaster.com.)

Bartees Strange

He is a bit strange, yeah, but this Washington, D.C.-based Oklahoman has an inarguably elegant voice and evocative writing style that make him one of rock's most exciting new tunesmiths. His second album for the storied 4AD label, "Farm to Table," sounds equal parts Jackson Browne and Bad Brains, and he earned raves off his summer gigs with the National and at festivals. (Nov. 7, Turf Club, $18, axs.com.)