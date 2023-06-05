Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The past three champions at the 3M Open will return this year, officials for the PGA Tour event announced.

Tony Finau won last year, Cameron Champ in 2021 and Michael Thompson in 2020.

This year's 3M Open is July 27-30 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Finau rallied from five strokes down in the final round last year for a three-stroke victory over Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo. Finau has won three times on Tour since then. He is 15th on the tour money list this season with $5,303,000.

Champ's 3M victory was his third on Tour, and Thompson won during the season COVID-19 limited spectators on course. Champ is 129th on the money list and Thompson is 152nd.

Matthew Wolff, who won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019, is on the LIV Tour, although he was recently cut from Brooks Koepka's Smash GC team.

The field for 2023 will include 156 players.