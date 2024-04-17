Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves open their best-of-seven NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Target Center. Game 2 will be Tuesday night before the series moves to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4.

Tip-off times have only been set for the first four games and will depend on the outcomes of other playoff series.

Here is the series schedule:

Game 1: Suns at Timberwolves; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Suns at Timberwolves; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. TNT

Game 3: Timberwolves at Suns; Friday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 4: Timberwolves at Suns; Sunday, April 28, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Suns at Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Timberwolves at Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Suns at Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

Phoenix defeated the Wolves by double digits in all three of their games this season and, despite being the No. 6 seed while the Wolves are No. 3, are the betting favorite at present.

If the series goes the full seven games, it is scheduled to conclude on May 4 — a Saturday — with Game 7 at Target Center.

Tickets for the first two games are available here: Ticketmaster | Seat Geek | StubHub | Ticket King.









,