WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. San Antonio Spurs, at Target Center, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN and ESPN; iHeartradio app.

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Wolves by 12.

Pregame reading: Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson have a friendly rivalry when it comes to collecting shoes.

For the fans: The Wolves want to emphasize to fans who will be attending that the game begins at 6:30 and not the usual 7 p.m. start time, since the game is on ESPN.

Opening bell: This is one of two games the league scheduled for the Wolves after they failed to make the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament. Their other game is Friday at Memphis. The Wolves already defeated San Antonio 117-110 on Nov. 10. The Spurs have lost 14 in a row.

Watch him: Victor Wembanyama, who missed San Antonio's last game because of a hip injury, had 29 points in the teams' previous meeting. That was Wembanyama's second-highest scoring output of the season as he faced off against fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert for the first time. Wembanyama's array of offensive skills has already been a handful for teams to defend this season

Injuries: Anthony Edwards, who missed the last two games for the Wolves because of a hip pointer, was "trending in the right direction" to play Wednesday, coach Chris Finch said. Edwards is listed as questionable. Edwards had entered the last two games as doubtful. Jaden McDaniels (right ankle) remains out and has been cleared for individual on-court activities. Jordan McLaughlin (right knee) has recently been cleared for five-on-five practice and could return soon. For San Antonio, Wembanyama has been cleared to play.

Forecast: The Wolves have been excellent at home (9-1) and have taken care of business against teams near the bottom of the standings. They've won the last two without Edwards and Wednesday's matchup should be another game they win regardless of if he plays or not. The Spurs have the fourth-worst defensive rating and third-worst offensive rating while the Wolves are first in defense and 18th in offense.

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.