A blockbuster trade with Utah meant the Wolves gave up five players, including three who were regulars in the rotation, opening up some prominent roster spots. Here's a look at veterans joining the team this season.

Rudy Gobert, 30

The Wolves sent Patrick Beverley, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro and first-round pick Walker Kessler to the Jazz — along with first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2026 first-round swap of picks — to get Gobert.

A three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the 7-1 center is shooting 65.3% from the floor over his nine-year career. Gobert led the NBA in rebounding last season (14.7 per game) and will make $38.1 million this season.

Kyle Anderson, 29

An eight-year NBA veteran — four with San Antonio and four with Memphis — the 6-9 forward averaged 21.5 minutes and 7.9 points per game for the Grizzlies last season. He signed a two-year, $18 million deal.

Austin Rivers, 30

In his 10th NBA season, Rivers played for Denver and Tim Connelly, who is now the Wolves president of basketball operations. The 6-4 guard started 18 of the 67 games in which he appeared, and is set for a prominent backup role in Minnesota after signing for the veteran minimum.

Bryn Forbes, 28

The former Michigan State standout was a two-year starter for the Spurs (2018-20). A sharpshooter (41.3% from three-point range), the 6-2 guard is another new arrival from Denver; Connelly traded for him in January.

Luka Garza, 23

Signed to a two-way deal Friday, the former Big Ten and national Player of the Year at Iowa is a 6-11 center who played his rookie year in Detroit.