OOklahoma City Thunder at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Saturday, Target Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Thunder are 9-13 and 12th in the West. ... Leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth in the league at 31.1) missed Wednesday's win over the Spurs because of a hip contusion. ... Top draft pick Chet Holmgren (No. 2 overall) is out for the season after the Minneapolis native had summer foot surgery. ... F Mike Muscala, a Roseville native, is out because of a broken left pinkie. ... F Jalen Williams, who had a career high 27 points Wednesday, was Western Conference rookie of the month for November. ... The Wolves are 11-11, ninth in the West. ... G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and F Jaden McDaniels (illness) practiced Friday. C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and F Taurean Prince (shoulder) are out.