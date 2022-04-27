Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes deep on the Wolves' Game 5 playoff loss, which again featured an alarming lack of execution on the part of Minnesota. After leading by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Wolves allowed Memphis to rally thanks to a bevy of offensive rebounds and some poor shot selection. But this one was more about what the Grizzlies did than what the Wolves didn't do, and it definitely wasn't about the officiating, Rand says. The bottom line: Ja Morant's game-winning layup put the Wolves in a 3-2 series hole, and they have to be feeling the sting of missed opportunities.

22:00: The Wild missed a chance to gain the upper hand in the battle for home ice with a 5-3 clunker of a loss to the lowly Coyotes. But St. Louis also lost, so the Wild still has a good chance to host a first-round series.

25:00: The Twins almost gave Tuesday's game away, but then Detroit one-upped them. A crazy final sequence on the bases led to a 5-4 walk-off win. Maybe that's how the first-place Twins are going to navigate the AL Central this season.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports