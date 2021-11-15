Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are buying the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion, but their desire to get the team together in Miami in early September will cost the organization $250,000.

The Wolves were fined that amount Monday by the NBA for violating league rules that "prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team's home market."

Rodriguez and Lore hosted the entire team and staffers at Rodriguez's Coral Gables, Fla., home for dinners and practices before the season began. The events were certainly not a secret as they were was well-documented on social media accounts in recognition of the new owners' efforts at team bonding.

The Wolves even posted a group photo on their official Twitter account on Sept. 8.