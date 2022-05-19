Tiger Woods returned to a major championship on Thursday, and after a good start, things started to go awry.

Playing in a star-studded group with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, Woods finished at four over par at the P.G.A. Championship. McIlroy was the early clubhouse leader at five under.

Playing at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., where he won the 2007 P.G.A. Championship, Woods at first showed few obvious signs of the severe leg injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021. Toward the end of his first nine holes, he appeared to start limping a little more.

And though he got down to two under in the early going, his second-nine performance was poor.

Woods had returned to the majors at the Masters last month after missing more than 500 days of top-flight golf following his crash. His one-under opening round raised the echoes of the past, but he struggled the rest of the way, making the cut but finishing 47th. At that tournament, he was limping and seemed to struggle to crouch fully to line up putts.

Woods started on the 10th hole Thursday, and birdied it with a 3-foot putt after a flawless chip. He birdied the 14th as well with a 15-footer. But he found the rough and a bunker on 15 and could not get up and down, falling back to one under.

On the 18th, a difficult hole, he found a greenside bunker with a poor iron shot and missed a 20-foot putt to fall back to even.

That started a poor stretch, and he made two more bogeys, at No. 1 — a tee shot into the rough behind a tree was the culprit — and at No. 2, where he knocked a long putt from the fringe 10 feet past and missed the comebacker.

Woods struck back with a birdie on No. 3, making a 10-foot-plus putt that got his big gallery going. But he gave that right back with a bad bunker shot on No. 4, which rolled over and off the green. He wound up with another bogey.

He dropped another stroke on 8, finding a bunker on the challenging par 3, then blowing the next shot far past the hole and failing to make the long putt back.

On the ninth, he seemed to get lucky when his tee shot caromed off a tree and landed in the fairway. But his second shot flew over the green, and he flubbed the chip, not reaching the green. Two more shots, and he had another bogey.