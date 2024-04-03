10 A.M. WEDNESDAY

Etran de L'Air, July 10 at Turf in St. Paul. $22-25. axs.com.

8 A.M. FRIDAY

All Fantasy Everything, June 22 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$35. theparkwaytheater.com ... The High Kings, Aug. 15 at Parkway. $59-$89. ... Sheng Wang, Sept. 14-15 at Parkway. $35-$55.

10 A.M. FRIDAY

The Belfast Cowboys, May 2 at Dakota in Mpls. $25-$30. dakotacooks.com ... Geoff Jones, May 23 at Dakota. $20-$25. ... Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, May 23-26 at State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. $13-$16. etix.com. ... Blood, Sweat & Tears, May 28-29 at Dakota. $45-$65. ... Stella Cole, June 4 at Dakota. $25-$35. ... The Jayhawks, June 6 at Utepils in Mpls. etix.com. ... Orville Peck, June 11 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Eliane Elias, June 18 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Walter Trout, July 9 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Over the Rhine, July 13 at Dakota. $40-$50. ... Still Woozy, July 25 at Armory ... Koe Wetzel, Aug. 15 at Armory. ticketmaster.com ... St. Vincent, Sept. 20 at Palace in St. Paul. $45-$75. axs.com. ... Dashboard Confessional, Sept. 26 at Uptown in Mpls. dashboardconfessional.com. ... Zolita, Oct. 5 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $21-$26. axs.com. ... Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 12 at Target Center in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Beat, Nov. 4 at State in Mpls. $49.50-$129. hennepintheatretrust.org. ... The Black Keys, Nov. 10 at Target Center.

10 A.M. MONDAY

Girls Gotta Eat, Nov. 15 at State. $42.50-$75.