10 a.m. Wednesday

Why?, Sept. 25 at Turf in St. Paul. $25. axs.com.

10 a.m. Thursday

Mon Rovia, Sept. 11 at Fine Line in Mpls. $21-$36. axs.com. ... Wasia Project, Oct. 10 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $23-$25. axs.com. ... Justin Timberlake, Oct. 31 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com.

11 a.m. Thursday

Shane Mauss, July 10 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com.

Noon Thursday

Senses Fail and Saves the Day, Nov. 26 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Dave Hill, July 17 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$30. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Martin Zellar & the Hardways, Oct. 25 at Parkway. $29-$59.

10 a.m. Friday

Connie Han Trio, June 17 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. ... Benny Green, July 8 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Kavyesh Kaviraj, July 12 at Dakota. $20-$25. ... Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers, Aug. 5-6 at Dakota. $35-$50. ... Bilal, Oct. 20 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... The The, Oct. 26 at Palace in St. Paul. $49.50-$99.50. axs.com.