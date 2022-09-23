IMPACT PLAYER

Jonathan Heasley, Royals

Now 2-0 in two career starts vs. Twins after allowing two singles and two walks over six innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Games in which the Twins have been held to two hits or fewer this season.

1 Three-game sweep by the Royals, against any opponent, in Kansas City since July 2021.

105 Career RBI vs. Twins by Salvador Perez; only Miguel Cabrera (165) and Jose Abreu (106) have more among active players.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.