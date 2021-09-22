GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Joe Ryan, Twins
Faced only 18 batters, but sent 11 of them trudging back to the dugout with a strikeout.
BY THE NUMBERS
.428 Career batting average (12-28) in Wrigley Field by Max Kepler, who had six hits in the two-game series.
11 Career games with two or more home runs by Kepler, who narrowly missed his third three-homer game.
6 Strikeouts, of 11 by Twins starter Joe Ryan, resulting from a called third strike.
UP NEXT
The Twins' final series against a postseason contender brings Toronto to Target Field, with Michael Pineda on the mound.
PHIL MILLER