Hudson Poole returned an interception for a touchdown and broke up a fourth-down pass attempt to lead Minnetonka past visiting Totino-Grace 24-0.

Poole ran under an errant pass before the intended receiver could get there and returned it 33 yards untouched to give the Skippers a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Keagan Zabilla got the Skippers on the board with a 38-yard field goal to cap the previous drive.

Milos Spasojevic ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns to help the Skippers pull away. The junior quarterback scored his first touchdown with 4:24 left in the second quarter. He completed the scoring with 11:39 left in the game.

Armstrong 34, Apple Valley 14: Reggie Carter ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Falcons past the host Eagles. Jamen Malone ran for 125 yards and threw a touchdown pass, Marquan Tucker had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, Kevon Johnson ran for a touchdown and Langden College had two sacks for the Falcons. Jackson Thornburg threw a touchdown pass to Aiden Wiens, Jayden Cunningham recovered an onside kick and ran for a touchdown and Ian Haueter had an interception for the Eagles.

Andover 52, Coon Rapids 19: Landyn Nelson threw for 253 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 102 yards and a touchdown to lead the Huskies past the host Cardinals. Sam Musungu had seven catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns, Chase Pemberton threw a touchdown pass to Cameron Begalle, Ben Kopetzki and D'mario Davenport each caught a touchdown and Dylan Kirchner ran for 104 yards for the Huskies. Jackson Hettwer threw touchdown passes to Lofton O'Groske, Kijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Dominick Oelmann for the Cardinals.

Centennial 34, Blaine 0: Daylen Cummings ran for four touchdowns to lead the Cougars past the host Bengals. Dylan Carver ran for a touchdown for the Cougars.