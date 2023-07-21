Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $31,300.

5 • Gypsy Reward (Roman) 40.80 14.40 9.60

4 • Fast to Fortune (Reyes) 6.20 4.80

7 • Fall Moon (Quinonez) 5.20

Time: 1:28.58. Exacta: 5-4, $193.20. Trifecta: 5-4-7, $433.75. Superfecta: 5-4-7-1, $220.53.

2 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

3 • Hat Trick Jack (Wade) 7.80 3.80 2.60

2 • Mach Two (Roman) 3.40 2.60

1 • Commissioner Oscar (Quinonez) 2.60

Time: 0:54.39. Exacta: 3-2, $13.60. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $13.90. Superfecta: 3-2-1-4, $15.77. Daily Double: 5-3, $122.10.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $29,860.

1 • Bodenheimer (Wade) 4.20 3.00 2.10

3 • Ship it Red (Lopez) 8.80 3.20

4 • Plane Talk (Roman) 2.10

Time: 0:55.45. Exacta: 1-3, $13.00. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $13.54. Superfecta: 1-3-4-2, $4.24. Daily Double: 3-1, $13.90.

4 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

4 • I Wish I Could (Wade) 9.60 4.00 2.60

6 • Outofthedark (Quinonez) 3.00 2.40

7 • Mo Mo Town (Murray) 3.60

Time: 0:54.12. Exacta: 4-6, $11.70. Trifecta: 4-6-7, $29.05. Superfecta: 4-6-7-2, $16.09. Pick 3: 3-1-4, $60.30. Pick 4: 5-3-1-4, $1,702.75. Daily Double: 1-4, $11.10.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $32,565.

8 • Bens Malice (Quinonez) 7.40 3.40 3.00

9 • Twoko Bay (Murray) 3.20 2.60

6 • Spirit of Spoatie (Lara) 18.20

Time: 1:34.59. Scratched: Of Good Report. Exacta: 8-9, $8.90. Trifecta: 8-9-6, $401.30. Superfecta: 8-9-6-3, $142.77. Pick 3: 1-4-8, $22.10. Daily Double: 4-8, $25.50.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $31,465.

6 • Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay) 6.20 3.80 2.40

2 • Rockin the Dad Bod (Lopez) 11.40 3.60

3 • Sea to Success (Gallardo) 2.10

Time: 1:11.57. Scratched: Win Over Wyatt. Exacta: 6-2, $33.70. Trifecta: 6-2-3, $58.20. Superfecta: 6-2-3-5, $41.08. Daily Double: 8-6, $13.20.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

2 • Black Limo (Sosa) 25.20 8.80 6.00

4 • Mr. Cougar (Gallardo) 3.00 2.40

9 • My Calante (Lara) 10.00

Time: 1:36.07. Scratched: Calico Joe. Exacta: 2-4, $26.30. Trifecta: 2-4-9, $165.75. Superfecta: 2-4-9-8, $201.65. Pick 3: 8-6-2, $184.80. Pick $: 4-8-6-2, $639.25. Pick 5: 1-4-8-6-2, $1,949.85.

8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Jess Henry (Frink) 9.40 3.60 3.80

5 • Sir Walter Stoli (Harr) 11.00 6.00

8 • Dennis the Mennis (Alvidrez) 4.00

Time: 0:18.43. Scratched: Union Quality. Exacta: 4-5, $52.10. Trifecta: 4-5-8, $93.15. Superfecta: 4-5-8-1, $57.17. Daily Double: 2-4, $40.40.

9 400 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $12,960.

2 • Fandemic (Estrada) 3.80 2.10 —

5 • Her Featured Candy (Escobedo) 2.20 —

1 • Retrybution (Fonseca-Soto) —

Time: 0:20.29. Scratched: Mondatta. Exacta: 2-5, $2.70. Pick 3: 2-4-2/4, $123.70. Pick 4: 6-2-4-2/4, $238.10. Pick 5: 8-6-2-4-2/4, $1,368.80. Daily Double: 4-2, $8.40.

Total handle: $792,950. Live handle: $113,221.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 86-216 (.398). Lock of the day: 15-25 (.600).