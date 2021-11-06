Three men were wounded in apparently unrelated shootings that happened within moments of each other Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis, police said.

Third Precinct officers responded to the scene of a double shooting shortly after 4 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of S. 18th Avenue, near East Phillips Park, according to preliminary police information.

Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to HCMC, where one was listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition. Police said it appeared they were shot inside the residence, but offered no other details about the attack or a possible suspect.

At about the same time, officers from the 1st Precinct were called to Washington and Chicago avenues on a report of a man bleeding at the intersection. When they found the man, they determined that he had been shot but expected he would survive.

Investigators suspect the man was shot about a mile from where he was found, in the area of 21st and Riverside avenues near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus, and somehow made his way downtown to the spot where police found him.

