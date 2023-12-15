A Polaris employee testing a snowmobile for the Minnesota company and a sled dog team collided in Alaska this week along a highway near Denali National Park and Preserve, killing three competitive racing dogs.

No humans were hurt, but a fourth dog also was injured in the Monday crash, according to the Alaska State Troopers. The troopers are investigating the incident but said Tuesday they had not arrested anyone or issued any citations and said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The driver, who the Anchorage Daily News reported is a Minnesota man, stopped to render aid.

Jess Rogers, a spokesperson for Polaris, said in a statement the company is cooperating with local law enforcement and conducting an internal investigation. The company would not confirm information about the driver.

"We want to express our deep sympathies to the family that lost three of their beloved sled dogs," Rogers said.

Polaris tests its snowmobiles at its Roseau facility but also has in other areas of the world — including Alaska — since the 1960s. Rogers described the riders as experts and said the company is not aware of any other collisions involving snowmobile test riders and sled dog teams.

The test team has to meet training requirements and follow safety protocols. Last year, the test team put on more than 200,000 miles on test sled, Rogers said.

The crash happened along the Denali Highway, near the city of Cantwell. The three dogs killed were named John Lennon, Buttercup and Solo, according to a Facebook post by musher Mike Parker. The injured dog is named KitKat.

Parker wrote that he was mushing a dog team for Northern Whites Kennel run by Jim Lanier on the highway after competing in a race when the team was suffered a head-on collision with the snowmobile.

The driver was in a group that had passed the sled dog team "many, many times over the weekend" before the crash, Parker wrote. He wrote he has been working toward an Iditarod run and is planning to complete a final required qualifying race this season. The dogs had competed in the Iditarod, Parker said, and in many other races.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy," Parker wrote. "Myself, Jim, our families and the mushing community are mourning the loss of these wonderful animals.

"Words cannot describe how important and meaningful these animals are to me and the Laniers," the post said.