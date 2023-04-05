Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Host Michael Rand notes at the top of the show the latest twist in a bizarre Timberwolves season. After losing to a tanking Portland team on Sunday at home, the Wolves went on the road and beat a good Nets team. That win gave the Wolves new life in the playoff race and clinched at least a spot in the play-in tournament.

6:00: Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan joins Rand from Augusta where competing tours are colliding at The Masters.

13:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan talks through three big questions for the Wild: When will Kirill Kaprizov return, can the Wild win the Central Division and who will start in net when the playoffs start?

36:00: Caitlin Clark, the best women's college basketball player and the voice of reason.

