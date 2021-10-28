Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in a home in Farmington, police said Thursday.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 5400 block of W. 183rd Street on a request to check on someone's welfare, police said.

They arrived to find three adults dead inside, according to police.

Police said a man was arrested at the scene, a two-story townhouse among several just west of English Avenue.

The Dakota County jail shows that the 26-year-old suspect is being held on three counts of second-degree murder. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident, and there is not danger to the public," Police Chief Gary Rutherford said in a statement. "We are not looking for any additional suspects."

Police have yet to say anything else about the killings, including how they were carried out or a possible motive, and they are declining to field questions from reporters.

The identities of those found dead have yet to be released.

