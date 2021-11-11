Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Three observations on college football's awards races

MSU's Walker can win the Heisman

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is the nation's leading rusher (1,330 yards, 15 TDs). He can bolster his Heisman Trophy argument by running wild against a porous Maryland run defense, then has prove-it games against Ohio State and Penn State. The stiff-armed statue is there for the taking.

Purdue's Bell makes his Biletnikoff case

Purdue wide receiver David Bell caught 11 passes for 217 yards and a TD vs. No. 3 Michigan State. Earlier, he went off for 240 yards and a TD on 11 grabs against No. 2 Iowa. What will he do vs. Ohio State? Biletnikoff Award voters are watching.

Best lineman? Big Ten has two in the running

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum are two of the four semifinalists for the Lombardi Award (top lineman). Hutchinson (6.5 sacks, 7 hurries) is the AP midseason player of the year for the Big Ten, while Linderbaum is the nation's best center.