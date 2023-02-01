Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Does enduring harsh winters give you an edge for TV's toughest contest? We'll find out as three Minnesota natives compete on the next season of "Survivor."

The 18 contestants, who were revealed Tuesday, include Carolyn Wiger, a drug counselor from North St. Paul who lives in Hugo. Her father is Chuck Wiger, who served in the Minnesota Senate for more than two decades.

She said overcoming her addiction has helped prepare her for the series.

"I've worked hard to become this person I am proud of," she told the network publicity department. "I know this game will break me down, but I am strong, resilient and most importantly, I believe in myself!"

Her competition includes Frannie Marin, a St. Paul native who works as a research coordinator in Cambridge, Mass. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2021.

She said working at St. Paul's Serenity Nails & Spa was the best preparation for the show.

"I had to balance the needs of customers with those of 20 Vietnamese women, many twice my age and with ranging language barriers," she said. "I had to navigate very different perspectives to keep everyone happy, sometimes with grown adults literally screaming in my face about their nails. "

The other contestant with Minnesota roots is Sarah Wade, who hails from Rochester. She is a management consultant in Chicago.

"I will be the Sole Survivor because I know the game inside and out," she told CBS. "I understand people and I am very observant."

The new season, set once again in Fiji, premieres at 7 p.m. March 1 on WCCO, Ch. 4.