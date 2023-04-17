Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three people are dead after two crashes in the metro area over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Burnsville man died when he was thrown from his car after hitting two other vehicles in Lakeville early Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Mark Elliot Pasvogel, 39, of Burnsville, was headed south on Interstate 35 just before 1:30 a.m. when police said he rear-ended another car.

Pasvogel did not stop after that crash, police said, but continued south on I-35 when he rear-ended a semitrailer truck.

Pasvogel's Lincoln went off the road, striking cable barriers and rolling into the median ditch.

Police said Pasvogel was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt. State police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Early Sunday, two men were found dead after a one-car crash near downtown St. Paul.

St. Paul police were called to a crash about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on W. Seventh Street and South Homer Street, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster. Officers found a Dodge Caravan minivan that appeared to have crashed into a tree.

Police are investigating the crash. Ernster said police believe the van was speeding west on West Seventh when it crossed into the eastbound side and ran off the side of the road into a tree.

St. Paul Fire Department paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene.