Three children have now died as a result of a St. Paul house fire, their father said Saturday, and a fourth remains in critical condition.

The fire on Wednesday at the home of Pa Cheng Vang and his family left his wife and all six children — three boys and three girls — critically injured. Vang said on Saturday that the other two kids have improved: They are no longer considered critical, and are showing signs of strength.

Vang's wife remains in serious condition, family said, occasionally opening her eyes for nurses at Regions Hospital. His 5-year-old twin daughters and 4-year-old son died.

"As a parent, I believe that you all know the feeling when your child's sick, when your child's burnt," Vang said, holding back tears. He encouraged other families to practice fire safety.

"Moving forward, I hope that everyone can start [that] practice so that I never see any news on TV or social media that your family has the same condition as my family."

Emergency crews were alerted to Wednesday's fire at around 1:30 a.m. They arrived at Vang's home on the 1200 block of N. Arkwright Street to find black smoke billowing from the windows and doors. Neighbors who alerted authorities to the blaze were rushing in to help, watching from afar as firefighters performed CPR on the wife and children.

Vang was at work at the time but rushed to the scene when police called him. He returned home to news that his wife and all six children were unresponsive. His eldest daughter died later that day.

Officials are still investigating the blaze, but say that its cause is not suspicious.

Mayor Melvin Carter embraced members of the Vang family at Saturday's news conference, holding one person who sobbed into his arms. Carter said he knows the Vangs personally — Vang's wife interned at his office years ago. He took pictures with the family at the time, and held the children.

Carter said the tragedy affects all of St. Paul.

"You've endured all of our worst nightmare," Carter said, pausing to look at pictures of the Vang family scattered on a table in front of him. "There's a family in our community that needs help," he continued, "and I'm looking forward to seeing our community step forward."

Vang's aunt, Yong Vang, said the family has not discussed funeral arrangements yet. Some donations are being funneled through an online fundraiser, but Vang said they plan to open a bank trust account to receive other donations.

Brian Xiong challenged more residents to show support. Xiong is the program director for the Hmong 18 Council, an organization launched after a distraught Hmong woman killed her six children.

"As a Hmong community, let's come together. Support Mr. Vang and his children at this time. If you can donate whatever you can, please do," Xiong said, holding Pa Cheng Vang as tears welled in his eyes. "He not only lost his children, [but] his house [and] his hope."

