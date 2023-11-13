Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A two-day crime spree spanning much of south Minneapolis targeted primarily Spanish-speaking construction workers who had their money and other valuables stolen, officials said.

The daytime midweek thefts and robberies on Nov. 1-2 totaled roughly a dozen and sometimes occurred at gunpoint, Minneapolis police said.

"Some arrests have been made, but these incidents continue to happen" in south Minneapolis, read a police advisory issued over the weekend.

The advisory added that some of the victims reported the suspects to be male and female juveniles and at times were part of large groups.

Along with cash, items stolen included weapons, power tools, wallets and passports.

On Nov. 1, an attempted theft and an auto theft occurred about 75 minutes apart in the 4300 block of S. Garfield Avenue, according to police.

The criminal activity ramped up the next day with 10 thefts or robberies occurring within a five-hour period from 11:30 a.m. to 4:25 p.m., police said.

The first of that day's crimes, occurred outside a house in the 2500 block of S. 11th Street, prompted one worker to fire his nail gun at two armed would-be robbers, a police report read.

Police are urging people to take these precautions to thwart being a victim: