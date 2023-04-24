The first thing you'll notice after tuning in for "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" is that the guest of honor could pass for half her age.

"You're looking like a snack," says Sheryl Lee Ralph, one of more than a dozen A-listers paying tribute to their hero.

But the biggest takeaway from the two-hour party is just how much Burnett has accomplished over the years. The two-hour special, premiering at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KARE, Ch. 11, with an extended version streaming Thursday on Peacock, offers plenty of clips from television shows and movies, all in front of a live audience that included the likes of Kate Perry, Cher and Amy Poehler. But that's only a sampling. To really understand her legacy, go further. Here's a road map: