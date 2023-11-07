Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Since February, a former Auburn football coach has blocked all senior military promotions. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has been doing so because of a Department of Defense reimbursement policy. This policy allows for time off and travel cost reimbursement for military members requiring out-of-state reproductive care, including abortions. Because of this policy, almost 400 officers have been waiting for nine months for well-deserved promotions.

Two questions immediately come to mind: How can this happen, and why should we care?

First with the technicalities. Currently, Tuberville is running an informal hold. This call, while typically only a 10-yard penalty, allows senators to inform leadership their aversion to particular nominations reaching the floor. Senators inform leadership of their objection to approve the nomination by unanimous consent, and therefore place a blanket hold on those nominations. Blanket holds block entire categories of actions, such as all nominations to a department.

Unanimous consent isn't necessarily required for approvals, but it makes the process a whole lot quicker. There are thousands of nominations each year, and the Senate typically considers and approves them together in large groups. Without unanimous consent, the Senate must consider and vote on each nomination separately, sending each floor session into a grueling overtime. This is the procedural route. Therefore, the nominations could take place without unanimous consent; however, it significantly slows and prolongs the process.

On to the second question. We must care about this because the world is in a volatile place and the U.S. cannot afford to have a destabilized military. The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza are the most obvious examples where the U.S. must have the professional men and women, who have trained for these positions, active. These men and women have deserved these promotions, and one senator should not be allowed to stand in their way. There have been only five senior officers confirmed to the Joint Chiefs, all of whom earning near-unanimous confirmation. However, bringing up and passing each promotion would essentially render the Senate as a one-issue body.

Intensifying this is the situation with the newly confirmed Marine Corps commandant, Gen. Eric M. Smith, who recently suffered a heart attack. A deputy commandant has yet to be appointed because of Tuberville's block, therefore Smith has had a significant amount of work added. When asked for a response, Tuberville compared Smith's workload to his own, saying, "This guy is going to work 18 to 20 hours a day no matter what. That's what we do. I did that for years." To clarify, Tuberville has never served in the military, and it would seem he is referring to his job as a football coach. Sorry, coach, but calling a quarterback sneak against Alabama is not the same as earning the rank of four-star general.

Senate Republicans and Democrats are working to circumvent Tuberville's antics. Republicans confronted Tuberville on the Senate floor, blaming the hold for weakening the military at a dangerous time for national security. This was the first time Republicans were publicly frustrated with the lawmaker. One avenue Republicans might take is encouraging Tuberville to shift his focus away from the generals awaiting promotion and toward those making the policy. Democrats are planning to pass a resolution to allow military promotion to be confirmed in packages. For this to work, at least nine Republicans would need to vote across the aisle to achieve the 60 votes needed. Even with the public frustration, it is unclear if nine Republicans would take this action.

What is known is the impact these holds are having on U.S. military and national security. We the people must care because it shows, once again, the complete disregard for political protocol and decency. We must care because it shows the obvious placement of party over country. We must care because common sense is ignored in the name of making a point and pandering to the "righteous disrupter" idea so celebrated by the MAGA crowd. We must care because this blatant contempt for lives must not be tolerated or encouraged.

We must allow leaders who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation to do their jobs, rather than indulging the tantrum of a self-righteous senator.

Elise Busse is a second-year master of public policy student at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs.