I probably won't make it a habit, but I have good news: Minnesota's drought has eased. Sunday should stay dry for strenuous Easter egg hunts. And 60s return late next week and the first weekend of April. A raging case of spring fever is four to seven days away. Oh yeah, most of our snow will melt by the middle of next week. Fields, lawns and gardens are pretty happy about that.

Showers are fleeing east, and we should see the sun Saturday with low to mid-40s. A dry sky lingers Easter Sunday, but a southern system may still brush us with a cold rain Monday.

One more clipper whips up rain showers Tuesday, and then a surge of Pacific warmth arrives late next week. Afternoon highs may surge well into the 60s, and 70s are possible close to home next weekend. Jackets optional within a week? We cool off a little mid-April, but long-range models hint at 70s to near 80F by late April. We'll see.

It's still dry out there, but the metro is now drought-free, with some moderate/extreme drought up north. Cue more April showers!